$135.00

The L2B Scout W has two snap-closure hand pockets.

It features Alpha’s signature zippered utility/pencil pocket with “Remove Before Flight” keychain on the sleeve.

Rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband

Emergency Orange lining

Not reversible

Matte black zipper with metal aluminum teeth

No fill

Product Care: Machine wash cold with like colors. Use non-chlorine bleach if needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron or dry clean.

The L-2B Scout W is the women's version of the L-2B Scout flight jacket. This water-resistant bomber jacket is comparable to a lightweight version of our MA-1W. Made with our matte nylon, this bomber is lightweight and breathable. The Scout W features pucker stitching, and lightweight rib knit color and cuffs.