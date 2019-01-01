Alpha Industries
L-2b Scout W Flight Jacket
$135.00
At Alpha Industries
The L-2B Scout W is the women's version of the L-2B Scout flight jacket. This water-resistant bomber jacket is comparable to a lightweight version of our MA-1W. Made with our matte nylon, this bomber is lightweight and breathable. The Scout W features pucker stitching, and lightweight rib knit color and cuffs.
- The L2B Scout W has two snap-closure hand pockets.
- It features Alpha’s signature zippered utility/pencil pocket with “Remove Before Flight” keychain on the sleeve.
- Rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband
- Emergency Orange lining
- Not reversible
- Matte black zipper with metal aluminum teeth
- No fill
- Product Care: Machine wash cold with like colors. Use non-chlorine bleach if needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron or dry clean.