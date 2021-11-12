Seasalt

Kynance Cove Jumper

£69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Seasalt

A jumper to bring comfort to the stormiest days. It’s knitted from a blend containing super-soft extra fine merino wool and cotton for a cosy and easy-care finish. The rich textured cable design nods to traditional fishermen’s jumpers finished with a slim rib at the neckline cuffs and hem. It has a crew neck and relaxed fit so you can layer up and batten down the hatches. 45% Nylon 30% Cotton 25% Merino Wool (Extra Fine) Relaxed fit Crew neck Hand Wash In Cold Water Made in China in line with our Ethical Trading Policy.