This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren's and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The powerful weapon includes two cross blades that activate with sound effects and illuminate red when you insert them on the sides. The main Lightsaber Blade is sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display box with Empire symbol on front. Magic in the details Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Read More