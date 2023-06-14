Mac Duggal

Kylie Strapless Ruffle Wedding Gown

$798.00

Style No. 84139054; Color Code: 010 Make a statement with the Mac Duggal Kylie Strapless Ruffle Wedding Gown - a glorious display of tiered ruffles will ensure all eyes are on you for your big day. The full ballgown silhouette is cinched at the waist for a dramatic yet flattering look. Polyester Ballgown silhouette Invisible back zipper Strapless ruffled neckline Professionally clean Imported Dimensions Falls 62" long Mac Duggal For over three decades, Mac Duggal has been designing glamorous, luxurious evening wear and apparel for every occasion. His collections are known for their exquisite hand-beading and flattering fits, and have earned him a reputation as one of the most sought-after names in women's fashion. In 2015, Mac's daughter Ieena joined the family business and launched her own collection - bringing her own unique spin to the brand while still upholding the same high standards of quality and luxury.