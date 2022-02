Poster Girl

Kylie Gloves

The Kylie Gloves were custom made for Kylie Jenner exclusively for Valentines. Instantly iconic, this accessory reaches all the way to the upper arm in slinky luxe jersey. The Kylie Gloves feature adorable heart cut-outs edged in a shiny red ribbon. Create a perfect romance by pairing yours with the matching Kylie Dress.