Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Kate Somerville
Kx Active Concentrates
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Somerville
A complex of 5 peptides that are bio-identical, synthetic growth factors and visibly improve skin elasticity, rejuvenation and moisturization while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.
Need a few alternatives?
Bloomeffects
Royal Tulip Nectar
$65.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Algenist
Aa (alguronic Acid) Barrier Serum
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
ReVive
Defensif Environmental Antioxidant Booster
$175.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Versed
Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum - 1 Fl Oz
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville
Exfolikate Cleanser
£32.00
from
Kate Somerville
BUY
Kate Somerville
Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
£72.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Kate Somerville
+retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
$90.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kate Somerville
Eradikate® Daily Cleanser
C$53.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
$68.00
from
Tatcha
BUY
Bloomeffects
Royal Tulip Nectar
$65.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Bloomeffects
Tulip Tint
$29.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Bloomeffects
Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly
$39.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted