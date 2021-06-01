Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Kuumba
Kuumba Incense Fig
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The GoodHood Store
Japanese lifestyle gurus Kuumba International have been producing traditionally made premium quality incense sticks f...
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Baies Three-wick Candle 600g
BUY
£140.00
Liberty London
Ferm Living
Hourglass Plant Pot
BUY
£75.00
Heal's
Kuumba
Kuumba Incense Fig
BUY
£10.00
The GoodHood Store
Printed Weird
Circle Marbling Mirror - Lilac & Green
BUY
£38.00
Printed Weird
More from Décor
Diptyque
Baies Three-wick Candle 600g
BUY
£140.00
Liberty London
Ferm Living
Hourglass Plant Pot
BUY
£75.00
Heal's
Kuumba
Kuumba Incense Fig
BUY
£10.00
The GoodHood Store
Printed Weird
Circle Marbling Mirror - Lilac & Green
BUY
£38.00
Printed Weird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted