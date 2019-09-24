Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Milk Makeup
Kush High Volume Mascara
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is:A high-volume mascara with nourishing c... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
12 Beauty Products To Buy At Sephora This Weekend
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Wunder2
Wunder2 Lash Extension & Volumizing Mascara
$22.00
from
CVS
BUY
L'Oréal
Voluminous Mascara In Carbon Black
$8.49
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
More from Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup
Kush Waterproof Mascara
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Milk Makeup
Flex Foundation Stick
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Milk Makeup
Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Milk Makeup
Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted