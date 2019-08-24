I am very particular about what I put on my brows, primarily because they’re a cool-toned, ashy dark brown, not the 'warm brunette' most products seem to cater to that looks bizarre and brassy on me. The neutral black-brown tint of Grind is perfect for my needs in that sense, and it seems to hold my brows in place throughout the day much better than the fiber gel I was using before, without going stiff or sticky. I am a touch put off by the sheer wetness of the formula, which requires me to wipe practically all of the product off on a paper towel before using — I want fuller, darker, longer-lasting brows, not wet ones. It just feels like a waste, but it works for me otherwise, so I’ll get over it.