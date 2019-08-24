Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Milk Makeup

Kush Fiber Brow Gel

$18.00
At Milk Makeup
Vegan Kush Brow Gel uses heart-shaped extension fibers to make brow hairs appear thicker; the cannabis oil makes the formula intensely conditioning for a lightweight wash of color that keeps hairs soft, never stiff.
Featured in 1 story
The Secret To Why This Brow Gel Is So Good: CBD
by Samantha Sasso

Reviews

It seems to hold my brows in place throughout the day much better.

Rachel KrauseFull-time editor
More from Rachel Krause

I am very particular about what I put on my brows, primarily because they’re a cool-toned, ashy dark brown, not the 'warm brunette' most products seem to cater to that looks bizarre and brassy on me. The neutral black-brown tint of Grind is perfect for my needs in that sense, and it seems to hold my brows in place throughout the day much better than the fiber gel I was using before, without going stiff or sticky. I am a touch put off by the sheer wetness of the formula, which requires me to wipe practically all of the product off on a paper towel before using — I want fuller, darker, longer-lasting brows, not wet ones. It just feels like a waste, but it works for me otherwise, so I’ll get over it.