Kulpmont Hand-braided Gray Area Rug

Able to take on high foot traffic, stains, and make spills easy to clean, polypropylene is the perfect material for an outdoor rug. Just take this indoor/outdoor for example: handmade from 10% polypropylene, it features a flat 0.25'' pile height for effortless upkeep. Its woven design lends a touch of texture, while a gray hue keeps it neutral enough for a teen's room with a monochromatic color scheme. To keep this piece safely in place, we recommend using a rug pad.