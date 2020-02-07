Ryman

Kuber Oak Effect And White Desk With Cube Storage

£59.99

If you are looking for a desk with both style and function then the Kuber desk is for you. This unique desk combines oak effect cube storage down one side with a sleek white top to give you the ultimate workstation. The perfect storage solution for your home office or bedroom this desk features 6 cubes ideal for ornaments, photo frames, stationery, books and much more. Use the Kuber Desk in your study, bedroom or living space, ideal as a place to work or play, alternatively use as a dressing table, the storage cubes are ideal for makeup, jewellery and hair accessories. . Kuber Oak Effect and White Desk with Cube Storage . 6 Cube Storage . Self - Assembly Required . Dimensions - Assembled Size (mm): Width 1000 x Depth 470 x Height 780 . Weight 21.3Kg