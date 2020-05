Oliver Thomas

Kst Trainwreck Case

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Thomas

This is the ultimate face case with a foldable handle for easy portability. After all, you never know what an evening may demand, like moving from a binge-watching session snuggled up on your couch in comfy sweats, to glam contoured fabulousness in stilettos, all in a moment’s notice. You'll never be a Trainwreck again!