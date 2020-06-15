Kryptonite

Kryptonite Kryptolok D Lock With Kryptoflex Cable

£44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Evans Cycles

About the Bike Lock The Kryptonite Kyptolok D Lock with Kryptoflex Cable is a 13mm hardened steel shackle that resists cutting and leverage attacks, and with the new patent pending hardened double deadbolt design, it gives you additional protection against twist attacks too. With its high security disc-style cylinder, its pick resistant lock system will stop thieves getting at your frame. Featuring anti-rattle bumpers that reduce noise whilst your riding from location to location and the Transit FlexFrame-U transportation system allows you to attach the lock to your bike in a variety of ways. All these tough features are covered in a protective vinyl coating and a dust cover for storage or protection against the elements. 2 stainless steel keys are included to ensure you have a spare and comes as a complete solution with the 4mm cable so you can secure your front wheel or accessories. The Kryptonite Kyptolok D Lock is Gold Sold Secure, so you can be sure it will have your back keeping your bike safe and sound whist you are not with your bike. Key Features Max-Performance Steel Shackle - 13mm hardened MAX-PERFORMANCE STEEL SHACKLE resists cutting and leverage attacks. 4’ Kryptoflex™ Double Loop Cable - Includes 4’ KRYPTOFLEX™ DOUBLE LOOP CABLE for securing front wheel or accessories. Hardened Cross Bar Design - Reinforced HARDENED CROSS BAR DESIGN provides increased protection Anti-Rattle Bumpers - ANTI-RATTLE BUMPERS reduce noise during transport.