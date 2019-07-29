Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Kryddpeppar Plant Stand

$24.99
At Ikea
You can use KRYDDPEPPAR plant stand to lift your potted plants from the floor or use it as a side table for your coffee cup. Just as suitable on the balcony or patio as in the living room.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea's 2020 Catalog Is A Decor Trend Style Guide
by Michelle Santiago...