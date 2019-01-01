Krups

Krups Savoy Electronic Kettle

$107.99 $69.95

At Sur La Table

Housed in brushed stainless steel, the Krups Savoy electronic kettle looks beautiful on any countertop and coordinates with the entire Krups Savoy breakfast collection. Tea and coffee lovers will love this kettle for its smart settings, which allow for customized brewing of different types of tea or coffee. From delicate green tea to rich black tea, each type requires a specific temperature to ensure optimal flavor and aroma extraction—and the Krups Savoy Electronic Kettle takes the guesswork out of finding that perfect temp. Make your selection with the push of a button, and the extra-large LCD display will clearly show the temperature as it rises. No need to wait next to your stovetop or microwave for water to boil—this kettle automatically shuts off when the water is ready or when the kettle is empty. When it’s time to serve, the Savoy Kettle can be lifted off its base for cord-free pouring, and it opens with the simple push of a button.