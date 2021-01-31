Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Wearable Setting Clips – Tortoise – 4pk

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Number of Pieces: 4 Dimensions (Overall): 3 Inches (H) x .75 Inches (W) x 2 Inches (D) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Material: 100% Resin CPSC Choking Hazard Warnings: Choking_hazard_small_parts Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling, Fashion, Securing Hair TCIN: 80316578 UPC: 840797142480 Item Number (DPCI): 063-04-7225 Origin: Imported Description The is my secret weapon for curtain bangs, controlling cowlicks, taming flyaways, and setting waves. Add these creaseless clips anywhere you could use a little more control. Hot tip: keep the paddle side of the clip on top for the smoothest results.