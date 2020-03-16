Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

WHO NEEDS THIS:anyone with light blonde hair looking to add warmth and ehance shine.I always recommend that my clients come to get glossed and toned between salon visits to extend the life of their color. I'm finally able to give them, and you, something that is easy to use at home. This in-shower treatment deep conditions hair, instantly boosts vibrancy and shine, while adding warmth to color treated or natural light blonde hair. It will help you keep your color looking fresh, shiny and healthy between appointments.SELECTING YOUR SHADE:Choose this color if you have light blonde hair and want to amplify or add warm tones.HOW TO:(Read all instructions thoroughly before glossing your hair)1. wet your hair thoroughly in the shower.2. mix bottle 1 and 2 together, shake gently and apply all over.3. wait 10-20 minutes, depending on the result you want, then rinse thoroughly.4. shampoo and condition as usual.VIBRANCY BOOSTING TECHNOLOGY:creates a protective shield over the hair to instantly boost shine and help lock-in your color.ANTI-OXIDANT COMPLEX:deeply conditions from root to tip; making hair smoother, softer and more manageable.ALKALINE NEUTRALIZING SYSTEM:keeps color from fading by preventing hard water minerals from being deposited onto the hair and scalp.Color + keratin safe.Single application.