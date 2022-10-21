Kristin Ess

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Ammonia-Free Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Shine Enhancing Net weight: 4 fl oz (US) Features: Lightweight TCIN: 75564255 UPC: 840797119376 Item Number (DPCI): 063-01-5138 Origin: Imported Description WHO NEEDS THIS: anyone with copper hair or anyone looking to add copper-gold tones and enhance shine. I always recommend that my clients come to get glossed and toned between salon visits to extend the life of their color. I'm finally able to give them, and you, something that is easy to use at home. This in-shower treatment deep conditions hair, instantly boosts vibrancy and shine, while adding depth to color treated or natural copper-gold hair. It will help you keep your color looking fresh, shiny and healthy between appointments. SELECTING YOUR SHADE: Choose this color if you have medium or light copper hair and want to amplify or add copper-gold tones. You can also use this to add copper-gold tones to any medium or light hair color. HOW TO: (Read all instructions thoroughly before glossing your hair) 1. wet your hair thoroughly in the shower. 2. mix bottle 1 and 2 together, shake gently and apply all over. 3. wait 10-20 minutes, depending on the result you want, then rinse thoroughly. 4. shampoo and condition as usual. VIBRANCY BOOSTING TECHNOLOGY: creates a protective shield over the hair to instantly boost shine and help lock-in your color. ANTI-OXIDANT COMPLEX: deeply conditions from root to tip; making hair smoother, softer and more manageable. ALKALINE NEUTRALIZING SYSTEM: keeps color from fading by preventing hard water minerals from being deposited onto the hair and scalp. Color + keratin safe. Single application. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.