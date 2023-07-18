Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo For Deep Cleansing + Scalp Hydrating, Removes Build Up – 10 Fl Oz

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights Deep cleansing Shine boosting Scalp hydrating Removes build-up Strand fortifying Specifications Scent: Pear, Sandalwood, Magnolia Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Silicone-Free, Sulfate-Free, Phthalate-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Liquid Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Recommended Use: Weekly Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing Net weight: 10 fl oz (US) Features: Alleviates Dry Scalp TCIN: 75565159 UPC: 840797119444 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-1801 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description It's hard to contain my excitement over this one! I love how the micellar water gently washes away impurities while leaving your natural moisture intact. And I'm obsessed with the rich lather and how it never makes your scalp feel dry. You can use this on the finest, thinnest hair or the thickest, curliest hair and get the same perfect results. How to: 1. Wet your hair, then create partings with the pointed tip and apply shampoo directly to scalp. 2. Massage it in to create a rich lather. Add a little water if needed. 3. Work shampoo through the middle and ends as you rinse it out. Repeat if necessary. Tip: the perfect shampoo for alternating between one you already love and something a little more purifying. Contains Zip-Up Technology (tm), our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. cruelty free | color + keratin safe | vegan free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates + silicones Please note, ingredient lists may change any time a product is updated. Always check packaging to get the most accurate list of ingredients in each product. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Formulated products are formulated without select chemicals of concern in the following chemical groups: phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes, and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). Additional details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Pest Control - also classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. • OTC Medicines - also formulated without synthetic colors, artificial flavors and sweeteners, methyl-parabens, DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide), DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine), cyclodextrin, bisulfites and more. • Supplements – formulated without ingredients prohibited in OTC products plus no amygdalin, ephedra, kratom, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-oxidants, pharmaceuticals like benfotiamine, phentermine and sulbutiamine, and more. Third-party certified by NSF, USP or Informed Choice to be free from contaminants and adulterants. Sports Supplements also third-party certified as NSF Certified for Sport or Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Drug Free.• Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pet Food - made with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added flame retardants and stain repellents (PFAS) See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.