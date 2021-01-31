Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Safety Pin Clip – Antique Silver

$9.99

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 3 Inches (H) x .75 Inches (W) x 2 Inches (D) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Material: 100% Metal Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling, Fashion, Securing Hair TCIN: 80316579 UPC: 840797141537 Item Number (DPCI): 063-04-7971 Origin: Imported Description Safety first! The perfect sparkly one step accessory that works on any hair type or texture. Add some vibe to any hair style by clipping this in. If your hair is super fine or straight, try sliding a hidden bobby pin underneath before you clip this in to keep it from sliding.