Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Moisture Rich Curl Conditioner – 10 Fl Oz

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This is my favorite conditioner for anyone with curly hair who only washes once or twice a week. I love it because it’s incredibly moisturizing but won’t weigh your curls down. If you’re looking for something heavier, try the Ultra Hydrating Curl Repair Mask!How to: 1.Apply a generous amount from middle to ends on freshly washed hair.2. Detangle with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb and rinse well.Tip: My favorite time to detangle is when conditioner and water are rinsing through the hair. Try it!Contains Curl Hydration Complex, our signature moisture-infusing complex designed to hydrate, reduce frizz and encourage coils while adding shine and protecting against environmental stressors and color fade.free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates + silicones cruelty free | color + keratin safe | vegan