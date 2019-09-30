Kristin Ess

In-shower Gloss

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

I often get asked how I keep my clients hair looking healthy and shiny, and now my secret is out! I'm excited to give them, and you, something that is easy to use at home. This in-shower treatment deep conditions hair, instantly boosts vibrancy and enhances shine to give you your best hair ever.This colorless gloss works on all hair types and won't change your color, whether natural or color treated.HOW TO:(Read all instructions thoroughly before glossing your hair)1. Wet your hair thoroughly in the shower.2. Mix bottle 1 and 2 together, shake gently and apply all over.3. Wait 10-20 minutes, depending on the result you want, then rinse thoroughly.4. Shampoo and condition as usual.VIBRANCY BOOSTING TECHNOLOGY:creates a protective shield over the hair to instantly boost shine and help lock-in your color.ANTI-OXIDANT COMPLEX:deeply conditions from root to tip; making hair smoother, softer and more manageable.ALKALINE NEUTRALIZING SYSTEM:keeps color from fading by preventing hard water minerals from being deposited onto the hair and scalp.Single application.