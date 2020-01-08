Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Detangling Tonic

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

After washing, detangling should always be the first step when prepping to blow dry or air dry. This formula is extremely helpful for loosening up tangles and causing frizz. This formula is lightweight, free of added fragrance + great for all hair types. How to: 1. Right when you get out of the shower, towel or t-shirt dry your hair. 2. Immediately, apply 5-15 sprays all over. 3. Blow dry or air dry as desired. Tip: For best results, don't spray this on hair that has started to dry. You want to apply to wet hair before brushing or combing.