Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types, Wavy Health Facts: Paraben-Free Capacity (Volume): 6.9 ounces Product Warning: Adult Use Only Product Form: Texturizer Beauty Purpose: Volumizing, Beachy Waves, Texturizing TCIN: 51397116 UPC: 840797105911 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-1152 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Hands down, the best affordable dry texturizing spray. I truly mean that. Create a soft matte texture or lived-in look by applying a light veil all over. Focus mostly on the roots and middle of the hair. Rarely do I make waves without this. How to: 1. Create your desired hairstyle. 2. Add textured, soft matte finish and lasting hold by spraying this at the root first and then add a small amount from middle to ends. Tip: Apply a little, wait 30 seconds, then see if you need more. Give the spray a chance to dry, creating texture and grit before adding a second layer. Contains Zip-Up Technology, our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. cruelty free | color + keratin safe free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates + silicones Please note, ingredient lists may change any time a product is updated. Always check packaging to get the most accurate list of ingredients in each product. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.