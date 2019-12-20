Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron With Travel Bag

TELL ME EVERYTHINGTBH, this is a shrunken down version of my full-sized fla iron. I use this for detailing, smoothing short hair, controlling bangs, and for travel. This iron quickly heats up to 380°F and is the perfect tool for someone on the go.GOLD MEDAL3/4" titanium plates with temperature sensing rapid heat technology, outperform ceramic, deliver fast, even heat, and are corrosion-resistant to styling productsLAID DOWNAdvanced Ionic Technology seat the cuticle, eliminating frizz and enhancing shinePERFECT CURVES Rounded body and snag-free, floating plates make it easy to touch up second day styles, or style shorter lengthsSHINES BRIGHTIlluminated power button glows when the iron reaches 380° F for quick, easy stylingTHE ULTIMATE TRAVEL BUDDYUniversal voltage, automatic shut off after 30 min of non-use, and 6ft swivel cordFor video tutorials and additional product information go to kristinesshair website or follow @kristin_ess