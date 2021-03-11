Kristin Ess

Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm

$14.00

At a glance Clean Highlights for all hair types nourishing + repairing shine restoring strand softening ultra hydrating Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Dye-Free, Aluminum-Free, Paraben-Free Capacity (Volume): 1.5 Ounces Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Damage Repair, Moisturizing TCIN: 52567832 UPC: 840797112254 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-3722 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm + Cap This stick is my little miracle. It's coconut and castor oil based so the longer you leave it on, the better! I use it for SO many things: a shine product when I do braids, a pre-shampoo treatment when hair feels super-dry, I sleep with it on (you should see the cute bun cap inside - use it to protect your pillow!), I use it to tame fly-aways on damaged hair, to soften and add moisture to edges and sometimes just when I want shine and separation with no hold. It goes to work, conditioning and restoring while you go about your life! Anytime. Anywhere. How to: Daytime use: 1. Apply to any dry or damaged hair areas that need restored moisture. 2. Create a braid, a pony, a bun or just leave your hair down if it looks good and let the balm go to work! 3. Shampoo and condition as usual whenever you're ready. Overnight use: 1. Warm a dab of balm in your hands and work it from middle to ends. 2. Wrap your hair in a high or low bun. 3. Cover using the bun cap inside the box. Sleep! 4. Shampoo and condition as usual in the morning. Tip: This is an oil-based recovery balm and may require one additional shampoo to remove oils completely. Contains Zip-Up Technology, our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. cruelty free | color + keratin safe free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates + silicones Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.