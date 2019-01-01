Kristen Ess

Kristin Ess Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This stick is my little miracle. It's coconut and castor oil based so the longer you leave it on, the better! I use it for SO many things: a shine product when I do braids, a pre-shampoo treatment when hair feels super-dry, I sleep with it on (you should see the cute bun cap inside - use it to protect your pillow!), I use it to tame fly-aways on damaged hair, to soften and add moisture to edges and sometimes just when I want shine and separation with no hold. It goes to work, conditioning and restoring while you go about your life! Anytime. Anywhere.