TheLimited-Edition Kris Kollection Mini Kit is the perfect way to take your favorite lipsticks to go. Each kit comes with 8 mini sizes of Kris favorite shades.Each Mini Kit contains:4 Velvet Liquid Lipsticks(4 X 0.02 oz./ 0.70 g)3 Glosses( 3 X 0.02 oz./ 0.70 g)1 Matte Liquid Lipstick(1 X 0.02 oz./ 0.65 g)|||Each MiniKit contains the following shades:Thats Wild(true red)Boss(soft cherry)Middle Finger (tangerine red)Overwhelmed(deepened cool rosewood)Too Blessed(warm pink rose)This is Everything(soft warm peach)Driving Me Crazy (creamy pink)Really??? (creamy beige nude)The Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Velvet Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for a full coverage lip. This long wearing, ultra pigmented liquid lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients that glide on for a luxurious and creamy matte look that does not dry down.The Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Gloss is an ultra-pigmented, lustrous gloss that glides on the lips smoothly and evenly leaving behind a luminous and voluminous effect.The Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Matte Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry out your lips.