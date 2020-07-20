United States
Kreyol Essence
Kreyòl Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil Scalp Care Shampoo
$22.00
At Ulta Beauty
Kreyol Essence's Haitian Black Castor Oil Scalp Care Shampoo (previously Growth Shampoo) is made with pure Haitian Black Castor Oil combined with a unique blend of all-natural essential oils Ylang-Ylang, Sweet Orange, and Peppermint. This shampoo stimulates the scalp while gently removing impurities, smoothing strands, and priming the scalp for stronger, softer, thicker-looking hair.