Slough away dry, rough bumps to reveal healthier-looking skin that feels smooth with First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA. This grainy and deeply-nourishing body scrub features an enriched formula of glycolic and lactic acids to help loosen the skin's top layer and decongest pores while pumice buffing beads provide physical exfoliating action that gets rid of dead skin cells. Key Ingredients: Pumice Buffing Beads: natural exfoliating particles that mechanically remove dead cells on skin's surface to reveal brighter-looking skin Glycolic & Lactic Acids: alpha hydroxy acids that exfoliate skin and help it appear brighter and improve texture Vitamin E: a vitamin-rich in antioxidants, helps condition and soothe skin and stave off environmental aggressors Key Benefits: Chemical and physical exfoliators sweep away dry, rough bumps to reveal healthier-looking skin Works deep to alleviate itching and keratosis pilaris Fragrance, gluten, soy-free Clinical Studies: 95% reported it got rid of their dry, flaky skin 92% felt skin was exceptionally smooth & touchable 95% would recommend to a friend *After 10 days of use & based on consumer perception test with 38 participants.