Kp Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% Aha

A body scrub that exfoliates to reveal healthier-looking skin.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and Combination Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Pores, and Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: ScrubHighlighted Ingredients:- Pumice Buffing Beads: Exfoliate particles to remove dead cells. - Glycolic and Lactic Acids: Exfoliate to help skin appear bright.- Bisabolol: Soothes skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This body scrub uses glycolic and lactic acids to help loosen skins top layer while also decongesting pores with pumice buffing beads, delivering the benefits of a chemical peel and micro-dermabrasion treatment in one. Clinical Results: In a consumer perception test with 38 participants, after 10 days: - 95% reported it got rid of their dry, flaky skin- 92% felt skin was exceptionally smooth and touchable- 95% would recommend to a friendClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.