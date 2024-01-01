Kopari

Kopari's KP Body Bumps Be Gone with 10% AHA is a gentle-yet-effective vegan body scrub treatment to reduce the appearance of dry, rough patches and tiny bumps, known as Keratosis Pilaris (KP). The Details Suitable for all skin types Formulated without phthalates, silicones, parabens, gluten, EDTA, and polysorbate-21 Helps reduce the appearance of Keratosis Pilaris (KP), also known as chicken skin, strawberry skin, bumps, and redness. 8.45 oz Revolve Style No. KOPR-WU104 Manufacturer Style No. BBC-R250 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply onto wet skin and gently massage with fingertips onto problem areas. Rinse and pat dry. Use 2 times a week for optimal results.