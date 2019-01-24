Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Reformation

Kosta Dress

$248.00
At Reformation
Heat things up. This is a mini length dress with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps and a center back zipper. The Kosta is fitted with a smocked back bodice and a slim fitting skirt.
Featured in 1 story
Zebra Print Is The Next Big Safari-Inspired Trend
by Eliza Huber