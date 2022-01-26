Kosas

Kosasport Lipfuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm

$25.00

The MECCA view: This mega-hydrating lip balm seals in moisture to prevent lip dehydration whilst protecting the skin against future environmental damage. The tinted versions offer a subtle wash of colour, or opt for the clear if you're after just lip-caring goodness. Swipe on for the appearance of healthier, plumper lips in an instant. Key ingredients: Wild mint: smooths the lips and provides a subtle, stimulating scent. Konjac root: provides ongoing hydration by creating a barrier between the lip and the environment. Hyaluronic acid: a powerful humectant that maintains the skin’s moisture levels to prevent dehydration. Made without: Gluten, sulphates, silicones, mineral oil, fragrance, parabens, mineral oil, SLS, phthalates, SLES, petrolatum, paraffin, propylene glycol, DEA, TEA, formaldehyde and dimethicone. Pair it with: MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil Mecca Cosmetica Kissable Lips Smoothing Treatment Kosas Weightless Lip Colour