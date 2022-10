Korres

Deep Hydration Body Milk

Description A silky and luxurious body milk moisturizer that quenches parched skin, in one of our fine apothecary fragrances to layer your scent experience. Benefits 1. Hydration your skin will drink in 2. Retain moisture 3. Calms skin Suggested Use Massage into skin as often as you like. Apply after shower or bath to replenish moisture.