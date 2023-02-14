Hay

Korpus is a series of colorful wall-mounted shelves created for HAY by Norwegian product designer Andreas Bergsaker. A durable, versatile option that can be used in many rooms, Korpus is made from sheet aluminum, known for its lightness, strength, and ability to be reused countless times. The aluminum undergoes an industrial stamping and punching process to be formed into the distinctively curved column and top. Keyhole slits at the back facilitate mounting, while concealed hooks in the column provide additional hanging possibilities. Available in a wide range of sizes and colors. More Details