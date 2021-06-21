Songwol Towel

Korean Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (4 Pcs – Large)

$5.35 $4.45

100% Viscose Rayon exfoliating scrub bath mitten. Songwol towel Made in Korea As it shrinks after soaked in water, it needs to be stretched back to tightly fit user's hand to provide the best surface tension and the rough feel idealized for exfoliating purposes. Gentle scrubbing will dead (and dry) skin cells and clean skin pores to eliminate blackheads. May shrink in size after being soaked in water. As it shrinks after soaked in water, it needs to be stretched back to tightly fit user's hand to provide the best surface tension and the rough feel idealized for exfoliating purposes.