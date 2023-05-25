Kopari

Kopari Beauty Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow Spf 45

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Kopari's Rose Gold Sun Shield SPF 45 is a sheer, lightweight body gel SPF packed with moisturizing oils and nourishing vitamins. Ethically-sourced rose gold pearlescent minerals will give skin that perfect sun-kissed radiance, while innovative SPF ingredients shield you from UVA and UVB rays.