United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Kopari
Kopari Beauty Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow Spf 45
$39.00
At Ulta
Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Kopari's Rose Gold Sun Shield SPF 45 is a sheer, lightweight body gel SPF packed with moisturizing oils and nourishing vitamins. Ethically-sourced rose gold pearlescent minerals will give skin that perfect sun-kissed radiance, while innovative SPF ingredients shield you from UVA and UVB rays.