Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Ikea
Kongstrup Rug
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
A strong graphic expression in complementary tones of light blue and darker green. The rug is shed-free, easy to care for and will outlast family, friends and happenings for years to come.
Need a few alternatives?
nuLOOM
Verona Vintage Persian-style Area Rug, 5' X 7'
$149.00
$48.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Burrow
Ridge Rug
$395.00
from
Burrow
BUY
nuLOOM
Handwoven Eleonora Jute Rug
$18.60
$15.89
from
Amazon
BUY
Safavieh
Shag Collection Area Rug
$228.60
$65.91
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Ikea
Ikea
Vimle Sofa, With Chaise, Gunnared Medium Gray
$899.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Lappland Tv Storage Unit, Black-brown, 72x15 3/8x57 7/8 "
$149.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Sundlandet Open Wardrobe, White, 31 1/8x17 3/8x73 5/8 "
$199.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Talrika Deep Plate, Pack Of 4
£10.00
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Décor
Artifact Uprising
Brass Easel & Calendar
$49.00
$44.10
from
Artifact Uprising
BUY
Lorena Canals
Tray Basket
$45.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alexbroom
2020 Dolly Parton Wall Calendar
$12.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Skandihus
12 Week Pottery Course
£320.00
from
Skandihus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted