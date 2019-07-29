Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Ikea

Kongstrup Rug

$79.98
At Ikea
A strong graphic expression in complementary tones of light blue and darker green. The rug is shed-free, easy to care for and will outlast family, friends and happenings for years to come.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea's 2020 Catalog Is A Decor Trend Style Guide
by Michelle Santiago...