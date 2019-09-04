Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Youth To The People
Kombucha + 11% Aha Exfoliation Power Toner
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A nighttime exfoliating toner that minimizes the appearance of pores, smooths, and firms the look of skin with eight percent lactic acid and three percent glycolic acid.
Featured in 1 story
All The New Products Coming To Sephora This July
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tarte
Knockout Tingling Treatment
$39.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Bliss
That's Incredi-peel
$19.99
from
Bliss
BUY
DETAILS
Bliss
Lemon + Sage Body Scrub
$36.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Fuji Green Tea Body Scrub
$24.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
More from Youth To The People
DETAILS
Youth To The People
Kombucha + 11% Aha Exfoliation Power Toner
$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Youth To The People
Kombucha + 11% Aha Exfoliation Power Toner
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Youth To The People
Youth Mini Travel Duo
$20.00
from
Youth To The People
BUY
DETAILS
Youth To The People
Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser
C$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Best Hair Moments
aimee simeon
Sep 4, 2019
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted