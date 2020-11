Youth To The People

Kombucha + 11% Aha Exfoliation Power Toner

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Youth To The People

The newest addition to your nightly routine. This triple-action power toner blends 8% lactic acid and 3% glycolic acid to smooth skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores. The two ferments, kombucha black tea, and tree bark work as prebiotics to enhance the skin’s natural microbiome.