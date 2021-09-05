Holiday The Label

Kokomo Skirt

$160.00

Kokomo Skirt is the skirt version of our popular Kokomo Pant. Kokomo Skirt is a high waisted, mini A-line skirt is the same cotton drill fabric used for the Kokomo Pant. The skirt is designed to sit below the belly button with two front non-functioning pockets, darts around waist for a fitted look, zipper down centre back skirt. Model wears a size S and her measurements are Height 176cm | Bust 86cm | Waist 66cm | Hips 97cm Hand screen printed, featuring in house Holiday Happy Hawaii design in olive. Due to the nature of hand screen printing there can be a slight variation in colour, making each piece unique. We try to display colours as true as possible. 100% cotton.