The Koko Kollection Pressed Powder Face Palette contains:1 Satin Pressed Powder Blush (net weight / pods net 1 X 8.5 grams / 1 X 0.30 oz)2 Pressed Illuminating Powder (net weight / pods net 2 X 4.5 grams / 1 X 0.16 oz)1 Matte Pressed Powder Bronzer(net weight / pods net 1 X 7.5 grams / 1 X 0.26 oz)The Koko Kollection Face Palette contains 1 Satin Powder Blush,2 Pressed Illuminating Powders and 1 Matte Pressed Powder Bronzer:Rodeo Drive is a warm pink satin.Troop Beverly Hills is a shimmering soft gold. 90210 is a shimmering golden peach.Hollywood Blvd is a satin medium bronze.Satin Pressed Powder Blush The satin pressed powder blush (Rodeo Drive)is a soft, buildable blush that can be used to create the perfect flush. Pressed Illuminating Powder The pressed illuminating powder highlighter (Troop Beverly Hills, 90210) is a silky, shimmering highlighter that can be used to create your perfect customized glow.Matte Pressed Powder Bronzer The matte pressed powder bronzer (Hollywood Blvd) is a soft, blend-able bronzer that can be used to create the perfect subtle glow.