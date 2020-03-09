Madewell

Koio Capri Low-top Sneakers

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Koio founders Johannes Quodt and Chris Wichert bonded in grad school over their shared home country (Germany), height (supertall) and love of luxury kicks (sneakerhead level). Together, the duo traveled to the legendary Le Marche region of Italy, aka shoe country, seeking the world's most skilled cobblers to hand make the streamlined sneaks of their dreams. The result? Understated designs like this minimalist low-top crafted of smooth Vitello leather.