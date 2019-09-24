Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
JINsoon
Koi Nail Polish
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At JinSoon
KOI (ORANGE CORAL): A BLEND OF RICH ORANGE AND CORAL FOR A FRESH, FEMININE LOOK. THIS BRIGHT PASTEL SHADE WORKS WELL ON ALL SKIN TONES AND FOR ALL OCCASIONS.
Featured in 1 story
5 Nail-Polish Shades Perfect For Fall
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Uslu Airlines
Lushoto Nail Polish
$16.00
from
Dream Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Nail Polish
$8.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rescue Beauty
R29 + Rescue Beauty Lounge Nail Polish In Elvis In The Cloud
$20.00
from
Rescue Beauty Lounge
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
£22.00
from
Chanel
BUY
More from JINsoon
DETAILS
JINsoon
Top Gloss
$18.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
JINsoon
Jinsoon Nail Polish In Hope
£14.85
£10.52
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
JINsoon
Nail Polish In Hope
$12.99
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
JINsoon
Nail Polish In Absolute Black
$18.00
from
Jin Soon
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Nails
Nails
OPI Just Dropped Its Fall Nail Collection — & You'll Want Ev...
Even if you've never been to Scotland, you can probably still picture the color palette: rolling green hillsides, the weathered slate of Edinburgh Castle,
by
Megan Decker
Nails
5 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades For The Fall Bride
From a color palette perspective, fall is the best time for a wedding. Mother Nature provides the blazing red and orange foliage, only to be matched by
by
Megan Decker
Nails
Selena Gomez Is Giving Us Festive Manicure Inspiration For Labor ...
For most of us, Labor Day weekend is less about the holiday and more about the extra day off and the unofficial line it draws on the calendar: summer
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted