Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Black Halo
Kofi Sheath Dress
$375.00
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rent The Runway
Choose a Way to Rent One-time rental Rent for 4 days $65 Memberships From $89/month $69 Trial Month
More from Black Halo
Black Halo
Sanibel Two Piece Dress
$325.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Black Halo
Nuelle 3/4 Slv Sheath Dress
$345.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Black Halo
Eloise Cape Overlay Sheath Off-the-shoulder Dress
$375.00
$150.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Black Halo
Sanibel Two Piece Dress
$415.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted