Kodak

Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

$49.99

ALL-IN-ONE PHOTOGRAPHY - The PRINTOMATIC Camera offers a combination of a powerful 5MP sensor with a wide angle f/2 lens that instantly prints vibrant photos. FAST EASY AND FUN – This Point and Shoot the camera speed allows you to shoot a new photo while printing the previous shot. It also comes equipped with a light sensor that will automatically turn on the flash in low-light settings ONE STOP PRINTING - The Kodak Printomatic camera instantly prints 2x3” photos. The camera uses Kodak Zink Photo Paper, so no ink cartridges, toners or film are needed. The photo prints are durable, water-resistant, tear resistant and smudge free CHARMING DESIGN – Comes in Variety of Fun, Bold Colors. Compact design Slips neatly into your shirt pocket. Make it easy to carry around as you go about your day, ensuring you always have Your Printomatic with you INSTANT VALUE - Kodak Printomatic Camera is an easy-to-use product. Saves photos to a MicroSD card. No USB Cable Included. Point, shoot and print with the Kodak Instant Print Camera Forget cumbersome printers. The Kodak Printomatic Camera prints smudge-proof, water- and tear-resistant photos up to 5 MP automatically. Just point, shoot and print. Perfect to take on the go, whenever you want to share prints, the Kodak Printomatic is the easiest, funniest way to share photos with friends. Your prints are even adhesive-backed, so you can get creative and use the photos to decorate, just as you would any sticker. The camera speed even allows you to continue shooting while your photo is printing. The camera's Zero Ink technology means you don't need to worry about messy print cartridges, film or toner. Use the MicroSD slot for additional memory. Specs & Details (1) Kodak Printomatic Camera Built-in lithium battery MicroSD card slot How to Enjoy Point, shoot and print photos automatically Prints are smudge-proof, tear-proof and adhesive-backed Use the MicroSD card slot to expand internal memory.