Kodak Luma 75 Pocket Projector

$189.95

At Urban Outfitters

Turn your space into a home theater with this ultra-compact, pocket-sized projector from Kodak. Equipped with a vivid 16.7 million color display and 75 lumens for 640 x 360 native resolution, this projector will make your movie nights or gaming marathons a must. Offering 40”-80” displays, this projector turns every viewing into an immersive experience. Includes audio or 3.5mm input to connect your own. Connects to PC, Mac, cable box, gaming console or HDMI player.