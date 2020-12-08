United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Kodak
Kodak Luma 75 Pocket Projector
$189.95
At Urban Outfitters
Turn your space into a home theater with this ultra-compact, pocket-sized projector from Kodak. Equipped with a vivid 16.7 million color display and 75 lumens for 640 x 360 native resolution, this projector will make your movie nights or gaming marathons a must. Offering 40”-80” displays, this projector turns every viewing into an immersive experience. Includes audio or 3.5mm input to connect your own. Connects to PC, Mac, cable box, gaming console or HDMI player.