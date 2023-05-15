Dansk

Cue the double takes: Inspired by the iconic mid-century aesthetic of Danish Sculptor Jens Quistgaard, Dansk has been creating cookware and cutlery since the 1950s. Whip up a batch of beurre blanc or homemade tomato sauce in this adorable Købenstyle enameled carbon steel saucepan, then bring it straight to the table and use the ingenious matching lid as a trivet. We love the look of that wood handle, which stays blessedly cool while you cook. Choose from a 1-quart, or 2-quart for all your saucy needs (now in an exclusive plum shade!)—or pick up one of each and stack them on top of one another using those smarty-pants lids. They're coming in a whole array of vibrant, playful colors that are a treat to cook with as they are to give to a kindred lover of charming kitchenware.